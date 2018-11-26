Golden Gate Ferry back on normal service after ferry slams into dock

EMBED </>More Videos

Golden Gate Ferry officials are hopeful that regular service between the San Francisco Ferry Building and Larkspur, Tiburon and Sausalito will operate as usual, despite one of its ferry boats being sidelines after an accident in San Francisco on Friday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The Golden Gate Ferry officials are hopeful that regular service between the San Francisco Ferry Building and Larkspur, Tiburon and Sausalito will operate as usual, despite one of its ferry boats being sidelines after an accident in San Francisco Friday.

"We'll be down one ship, but we'll be keeping our regular schedule Monday," said Golden Gate Bridge District spokeswoman Priya Clemens. "We have a seven-vessel fleet, and we'll be using another vessel in the fleet to keep the schedule."

RELATED: Coast Guard investigating after ferry crashes into Ferry Building in San Francisco

The hope, she said, is that commuters won't experience any disruptions after Friday's crash at about 2 p.m. of a Larkspur-San Francisco ferry, the M.S. San Francisco, into the dock at the San Francisco Ferry Building. Fifty-three passengers were aboard the ferry; two minor injuries were reported.


The investigation into how and why the ferry crashed into the dock continues, Clemens said Sunday night. "The ferry management has been meeting all weekend to understand what happen and to ensure it doesn't happen again," she said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boatsboatingcrashsan francisco bayferryferry accidentSan Francisco
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Golden Gate Ferry boat towed to Larkspur after San Francisco crash
VIDEO: Ferry crashes into dock at SF Ferry building
Top Stories
Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy dies after crashing into power pole
GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, series of storms begins tomorrow
Mexico to up security at border after migrants try to cross
How to unsubscribe from all those Cyber Monday emails
WATCH TODAY: NASA's InSight lander to touch down on Mars
Witnesses: Bank of America ATM mistakenly giving out $100 bills
Show More
Experts predict Christmas tree shortage this year
Video shows dramatic clash at U.S. - Mexico border
Chinese researcher claims to have created first gene-edited babies
Oscar-winning director Bernardo Bertolucci dies at 77
49ers release Reuben Foster after arrest for alleged domestic violence
More News