golden globe awards

Cynthia Erivo's Golden Globes dress took 800 hours to build

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- On the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet, one show-stopping ensemble was a long time in the making.

"Harriet" nominee Cynthia Erivo rocked a stunning diamond choker with a huge blue stone at the center. Her custom off-shoulder, tuxedo-inspired gown was created by Thom Browne.

Erivo said it took 800 hours to create the all-over hand beading and embroidery.

Erivo is nominated for best actress in a motion picture, drama and best original song.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2020 red carpet fashion


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionaward showsentertainmentred carpet fashiongolden globe awards
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Billy Porter sports feathered suit on Golden Globes red carpet
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
'1917' director describes challenges of making movie
Kerry Washington outfits a daring dress and harness combo
Gervais zings Felicity Huffman over prison time during Golden Globes
Ellen DeGeneres honored for 'outstanding contributions' to TV at Globes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News