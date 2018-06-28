COLD CASE

Golden State Killer detective Paul Holes draws similarities to Stanford cold case

EMBED </>More Videos

The solving of the Stanford homicide is the second recent major Northern California cold case solved this year after the Golden State Killer case. ABC7 News spoke to Paul Holes, the former cold case investigator responsible for identifying the Golden State Killer. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
The solving of the Stanford homicide is the second recent major Northern California cold case solved this year after the Golden State Killer case. ABC7 News spoke to Paul Holes, the former cold case investigator responsible for identifying the Golden State Killer.

"The fact that they were able to identify the offender after all these years is an amazing achievement," said Holes.

If anyone understands how frustrating pursuing cold cases can be, it's Holes. He spoke to ABC7 News by phone from Colorado.

RELATED: Man kills self as deputies try to serve warrant in brutal 1974 Stanford murder, according to officials

Holes spent 24 years pursuing the Golden State Killer. He says dealing with a cold case that's 44 years old, like the Arlis Perry case, can be extremely challenging.

"You are now dealing with human lifespans, so people that you are investigating or witnesses that you want to talk to, they have passed away during that time. Evidence has degraded," he explained.

Holes was able to track down suspect Joseph DeAngelo through new genealogical DNA technology but says that is not how the Santa Clara County Sheriffs Office tracked down their suspect, Steve Crawford.

FULL INTERVIEW: Inside the hunt for the Golden State Killer with investigator Paul Holes

"With advances in traditional DNA testing done in crime labs, it sounds like they were finally able to get a DNA profile to show that the person that they suspected was actually the guy that was responsible for that homicide," Holes told ABC7 News.

He adds that in the past two years, DNA testing as it pertains to evidence has become more advanced in two ways -- first in the actual recovery techniques at crime scenes and second, they are more sensitive testing protocols to develop actual DNA profiles.

Get the latest on cold cases in the Bay Area and across the country here.

RECENT COLD CASE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdercold caseinvestigationcrimewarrant arrestssanta clara countypolicechurchreligionGolden State Killerserial killerserial rapistSan JoseStanford UniversitySacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'It could have been me' Stanford 1974 graduate reflects on horrific cold case
Neighbors say Stanford cold case suspect should have turned himself in
Officials: Man kills self as deputies try to serve warrant in brutal 1974 Stanford murder
40 years later, satanic reference still tied to Stanford murder
1974 Stanford homicide made famous campus church a crime scene
COLD CASE
Sisterhood of Golden State Killer survivors face their fears in Sacramento
NC man arrested in 1987 murder of 79-year-old woman in California
Mystery of SFPD vice cop's killing 30 years ago remains unsolved
EXCLUSIVE: Police hope new video helps solve 2015 East Palo Alto murder case
Suspect in 1974 Stanford murder case contemplated suicide before
More cold case
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News