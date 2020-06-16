Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo admits to dozens of rapes, murders

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3514566" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

ABC7 PRESENTS: 'Chasing the Golden State Killer' (1 of 3)

The case of the "Golden State Killer," also known as the "East Area Rapist," started with a serial rapist and became a 40-year manhunt for a murderer that spanned 500 miles. ABC7 took a look back on decades of terror and torment, and combed through the ABC7 archives to document the footprint of a predator.