'Golden State Killer' suspect makes unexpected court appearance

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3418954" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joseph DeAngelo, the suspected Golden State Killer, is expected to appear this morning for a previously unscheduled court appearance.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3401245" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's a look at the parallel life paths of suspect Joseph James DeAngelo and the man who was one of California's most feared serial killers and rapists.

The 72-year old man accused in a spree of rapes and murders across California appeared in court Wednesday morning.Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. was back in a courtroom in somewhat of a surprise appearance. He was wheeled into the courtroom in his wheelchair.The judge did not allow news cameras inside the courtroom.The proceedings took place because the defense team has filed a motion to suppress evidence obtained by a search warrants executed in this case because DeAngelo's arrest is making international headlines.Attorneys for the Los Angeles Times and several other news outlets are suing for court records related to DeAngelo's arrest.Questions remain about how investigators tracked down the ex-cop and linked him a crime spree across California in the 1970's and 80's.The judge decided he needs more time to look over the motions, and more time to make a decision.DeAngelo Jr. was not scheduled to appear again until May 14, but Wednesday's court appearance was added at the defense team's request.They will reconvene Thursday. DeAngelo is expected to be there again.