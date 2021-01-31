Warriors Dub Hub experience gives fans a virtual seat to the game

Warriors President Rick Welts invited ABC7 News to Chase Center and gave us the first sneak peek at the Dub Hub back in December.
The Dub Hub gives you ultimate control, with access to four cameras and the ability to see yourself on TV during the broadcast. The idea was born in the NBA bubble.
"You do it on your laptop, 120 fans per game. We also have a great set-up in the player tunnel," said Warriors President Rick Welts.
I’m in the @warriors #DubHub fan experience tonight! This is so cool! You should sign up ➡️ https://t.co/O4CVOihrUG #ABC7Now #DubNation pic.twitter.com/gjeKt9i4Fr— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 13, 2021
"Objectives for us, we're creating an experience for fans," said Warriors Senior VP of Marketing Jen Millet. "The second one, was can you make a homecourt advantage in pandemic?"
Chase Center sits empty for now, but the Dub Hub creates a sense of normalcy for the team.
"Even though it's virtual, just having them still there to support is really great. I love Dub Nation and they are the best fans in the world," said Warriors center James Wiseman.
The #DubHub at the half. #ABC7Now #DubNation pic.twitter.com/lxbKxnSxSI— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 21, 2021
The Warriors have recently invited first responders and educators into the Dub Hub along with local celebrities like Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff and Warriors legend Tim Hardaway.
"It's great having the fans there while we are running out and having the little Dub Hub sideline fans," added Warriors guard Damion Lee.
#HeyDidYouSeeThis ?!? We’ve got @LarryBeilABC7 in the #DubHub ➡️ https://t.co/O4CVOihrUG #ABC7Now #DubNation pic.twitter.com/Fbstp8DU0N— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 13, 2021
While the Warriors can't wait to welcome fans back to Chase Center, some elements of the Dub Hub could potentially stick around like the fan video board when the players run on to the floor.
"Yeah, absolutely. I think necessity is the mother of invention and that is an experience we are absolutely considering moving forward," said Millet. "We've just seen wide adoption of people wanting to interact with each other. The level of interactions have been amazing."
Sign up for the Dub Hub here.