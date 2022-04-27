Warriors aim to secure series victory over Nuggets at Chase Center Wednesday night

Golden State's Game 4 loss at Denver on Sunday denied it a sweep over a Nuggets team that dropped each of the first three games.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes playing a closeout game for the first time in two seasons was beneficial to his team, even though it lost.
He also thinks not letting Denver be as physical as it was in Game 4 will be key.
RELATED: Golden State Warriors lose veteran Andre Iguodala for at least a week due to neck injury
"It's a lot tougher to play against physicality when every possession is in the half court," Kerr said. "Our defense can help our offense. Not fouling, letting the game flow is big advantage for us."
NUGGETS AT WARRIORS
Golden State leads 3-1. Game 5, 10 p.m. EDT, TNT
NEED TO KNOW: A late 3-pointer by Will Barton and 37 points from Nikola Jokic helped the Nuggets to a 126-121 win in Game 4. But they nearly squandered a 17-point lead, which doesn't bode well for Denver. Golden State won by 16 and 20 points at home in Games 1 and 2.
KEEP AN EYE ON: Stephen Curry. The All-Star has come off the bench for the Warriors in each of the first four games, with Kerr steadily increasing his minutes following the foot injury that sidelined him late in the regular season. He was up to 37 minutes in Game 4 and has led Golden State in scoring each of the last three games.
INJURY WATCH: Kerr said Curry has "no limitations" on his minutes. But he declined to say whether Curry will start in Game 5.
PRESSURE IS ON: The Nuggets, who have dropped three straight at Golden State dating back to the regular season. A loss would drop them to 1-8 in their last two playoff series after being swept by Phoenix in the conference semifinals last season.