Coronavirus: Warriors laid off 1,700 part-time workers in March

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors laid off more than 1,700 part-time workers in March -- the biggest cut at a single Bay Area location during the coronavirus pandemic.Employees will return to work as soon as Chase Center is allowed to start hosting events again, according to the Chronicle. Those workers can apply for unemployment benefits.The Warriors are also providing grants and payments to those employees who have been laid off.