Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Warriors laid off 1,700 part-time workers in March

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors laid off more than 1,700 part-time workers in March -- the biggest cut at a single Bay Area location during the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees will return to work as soon as Chase Center is allowed to start hosting events again, according to the Chronicle. Those workers can apply for unemployment benefits.

RELATED: GM Bob Myers says Warriors will be 'good partners' if NBA season resumes

The Warriors are also providing grants and payments to those employees who have been laid off.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscocoronavirus californianbacoronavirusgolden state warriorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Pres. Trump tweets support for Elon Musk after he reopened Tesla plant
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
WATCH LIVE: Newsom expected to give guidelines for reopening restaurants
Calif. Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over Bay Area Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Newsom expected to give guidelines for reopening restaurants
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon
Where are COVID-19 cases and deaths going down?
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Calif. Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over Bay Area Wednesday
Show More
President Trump: 'California should let Tesla open plant now'
'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ on July 3
Coronavirus: SF Unified to conduct wellness checks on all students
New report details COVID-19 'superspreader event' that led to 52 cases
Bay Area baby believed to be 1st to contract both Kawasaki Disease and COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News