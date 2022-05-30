WATCH SOON: Warriors coach Steve Kerr gives update ahead of NBA Finals vs. Celtics

Golden State Warriors

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors will play the Boston Celtics in the NBA finals and Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr will be talking a press conference at noon ahead of the championship this week.

The Celtics beat the Miami Heat in seven games to advance to the NBA Finals Sunday night.



While Boston won the Eastern Conference Finals, the Warriors wrapped up the Western Conference Finals n two less games, setting them up for a little more rest and recovery.

Golden State is a perfect 9-0 at home this postseason.

Excited fans cheered on the Dubs at the Chase Center as the Warriors won Game 5 against the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.



They have homecourt advantage to start the Finals.

Powerful video shows Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr passionately, furiously calling on senators to act after deadly Uvalde, Texas school shooting.



Former San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich must be pleased.

Ime Udoka and Steve Kerr played for Popovich with the spurs, both served as assistant coaches under him, and neither makes any effort to hide the affinity they have for the NBA's career victory leader.
And now, Udoka and Kerr are about to go head-to-head - in the NBA Finals.

Game One is Thursday night, right here on ABC7.

The Associated Press contributed to this post


