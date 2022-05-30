WATCH SOON: Warriors coach Steve Kerr gives update ahead of NBA Finals vs. Celtics

Editorial Note: Until the presser starts, ABC7's 24/7 stream will be playing in the video player above.
The Celtics beat the Miami Heat in seven games to advance to the NBA Finals Sunday night.
The calm before the storm. #NBAFinals @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/Q1vs2FT0dK— Ryan Curry (@RyanCurryTV) May 30, 2022
While Boston won the Eastern Conference Finals, the Warriors wrapped up the Western Conference Finals n two less games, setting them up for a little more rest and recovery.
Golden State is a perfect 9-0 at home this postseason.
They have homecourt advantage to start the Finals.
Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr will be talking a press conference ahead of the NBA finals at noon.
Former San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich must be pleased.
Ime Udoka and Steve Kerr played for Popovich with the spurs, both served as assistant coaches under him, and neither makes any effort to hide the affinity they have for the NBA's career victory leader.
And now, Udoka and Kerr are about to go head-to-head - in the NBA Finals.
Game One is Thursday night, right here on ABC7.
The Associated Press contributed to this post
