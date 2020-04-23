Coronavirus: Napa County allows residents to return to golf courses, but not without new guidelines

At Vintners Golf Club in Yountville, Wednesday was day 35 of what most describe too much social distancing.
Day 35 would be the last.
"Am I supposed to wear a mask in here?" asked General Manager Jason Boldt.
For him, tomorrow brings relief.
Napa County has clarified rules that will allow residents to play golf, and also for a resumption of construction work.
The county is also formally encouraging residents to wear masks anywhere outside, including on golf courses.
Still, the telephone at Vintners never seemed to stop ringing as word spread fast and desperate golfers scrambled for tee times, despite warnings that they'll be dealing with new rules.
Most California golf courses remain closed. Boldt sounded like a broken record talking to caller after caller. "You can't rent power carts, pull darts, and it's twosomes only."
"No worries," said some of the regulars like Sean Murray.
"How often do you play?" ABC7's Wayne Freedman asked him.
"Oh, five times a week."
For the sake of safety, golfers will play with no rakes in sand bunkers.
They will find no flags on the greens.
And the cups? Inverted. Sticking up.
"That way, nobody has to reach inside," explained superintendent John Kruger.
Expect more rules changes on the driving range.
"That's going to be another fiasco," he said with sarcastic mirth. "No hitting balls side-by-side in stalls. Practice ten feet apart."
And, the balls will get special treatment, explained Boldt. "We have to sanitize the balls. Wash and soap the balls. And we put them out every morning."
There was a long pause. He tried not to laugh.
Golf humor. "I know. I know," he said.
"We're just happy it's open."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19