Puppy rescued from wildfire rubble in Northern California

CHICO, Calif. (KGO) -- During what's been a dark week in California with the wildfires, there was a moment of hope.The Butte County Sheriff's Office shared pictures of a puppy being rescued in Berry Creek.The town was virtually wiped out by the North Complex Wildfire and search and rescue teams checked out properties impacted by the fires.This puppy has some minor burns but is now being cared for in Chico.Authorities were able to track down the property owner who had to rush to evacuate and didn't have time to account for all their dogs.Butte County deputies decided to name the puppy Trooper.