BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

Good Samaritan helps San Francisco resident after car break-in

EMBED </>More Videos

A good Samaritan made one Thanksgiving extra special after a car was broken into.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's a story of the spirit of Thanksgiving in San Francisco after Beth Kane's son-in-law found an unwelcome surprise.

"Justin went on his run, but he came back and found glass smashed and everything!" said Beth as she showed us the ground, still littered with some pieces of broken window outside her building in Pacific Heights.

EXCLUSIVE: San Francisco residents pleading with thieves to spare their vehicles

Crestfallen, Justin and Beth continued with their Thanksgiving meal in Pacific Heights and went back outside afterward to clean the mess up, only to find a sweet sign.

"Taped on the side of the window it says, 'Walking by your car and saw it was broken into. Sorry it happened to you, covered your open window with some plastic since it's due to rain tonight. Happy Thanksgiving.' Isn't' that nice?" said Beth with a smile.



"We just want them to know what amazing impact their kindness had on both of us and on our grandchildren and our neighbors," Beth said. "The simple act brought such joy. It's like a ripple effect. It really reminds you of what it's all about. Not the broken part, but the good note part!"

Take a look at the full story by ABC7's Dion Lim here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
break-intheftcrimeSFPDpolicebuilding a better bay areaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
New measure proposed to crack down on SF car break-ins
Australian couple says it took email from ABC7 News for SFPD to respond to car break-in
SFPD says they will take report if your car is broken into
EXCLUSIVE: SF residents pleading with thieves to spare their vehicles
San Francisco car break-in problem continues to grow
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
New measure proposed to crack down on SF car break-ins
San Francisco police adding patrol officers to Mid-Market area
Memorial Walk to mark road traffic deaths in San Francisco
Bay Area transportation experts say apps may make traffic worse
More building a better bay area
Top Stories
Dashcam video shows crash Warriors' Curry was involved in
Before & After the Camp Fire: A new aerial look at devastated Paradise
Housing crisis in Butte County grows after Camp Fire
Death toll from Camp Fire raises to 88, over 200 still unaccounted for
10 year-old called lifesaving hero after senior center fire
Porsche owners think Panamera protected Steph Curry
SF security guard critically hurt in attack
New measure proposed to crack down on SF car break-ins
Show More
Marin Co. woman finds canceling Tesla reservation harder than it should be
Is online grocery shopping worth it?
'Slapped me in my face': 911 call released in Reuben Foster case
1 dead, 6 hurt after driver loses control while parking in New York
CA Democratic Party chair takes leave amid misconduct allegations
More News