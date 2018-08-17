Good Samaritans rescue people in car teetering on San Mateo County cliff

EMBED </>More Videos

Good Samaritans reportedly found a car teetering on the end of a cliff along the San Mateo County Coast and helped the people inside escape. (KGO-TV)

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
Good Samaritans reportedly found a car teetering on the end of a cliff along the San Mateo County Coast and helped the people inside escape.

The highway patrol says the driver of the Mini swerved and came to rest above the cliff after being cut off by another driver on Highway 1.

It happened near San Gregorio State Beach, south of Half Moon Bay.

SKY7 flew above the scene while tow truck crews tried to figure out how to safely remove the car from the cliff.

The people who were in that dangling car were uninjured.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rescuecar accidentgood samaritanaccidenthighway 1Half Moon Bay
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing
Police: 3 bodies found, identified as pregnant wife, 2 kids killed by husband
Hundreds pay tribute to fallen CHP officer at memorial service
Oakland Ghost Ship trial likely early next year
Bill banning gay conversion therapy closer to becoming CA law
San Jose State climate scientists gather data to improve wildland fire behavior
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
VIDEOS: Fallen CHP officer honored at Vacaville memorial by family, friends
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: No CA pot bank, EpiPen shortage
Man accused of stealing CHP vehicle, Sacramento students' bus arrested
VIDEO: Adorable mountain lion cubs live, play in Sonoma
Man wades into river full of bears for selfie
East Bay congressman says he may run for president in 2020
More News