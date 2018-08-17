Good Samaritans reportedly found a car teetering on the end of a cliff along the San Mateo County Coast and helped the people inside escape.The highway patrol says the driver of the Mini swerved and came to rest above the cliff after being cut off by another driver on Highway 1.It happened near San Gregorio State Beach, south of Half Moon Bay.SKY7 flew above the scene while tow truck crews tried to figure out how to safely remove the car from the cliff.The people who were in that dangling car were uninjured.