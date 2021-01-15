Mountain View police say suspicious package that prompted Google building evacuation 'not dangerous'

Mutual aid was requested from the Santa Clara County bomb squad to further inspect the package.
The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
Mountain View police gave an update at 10:43 a.m. that a preliminary investigation revealed that the package is not dangerous, but the bomb squad is still responding out of caution.
A preliminary investigation has revealed the package is not dangerous. We're continuing to have the bomb squad respond out of an abundance of caution.— Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) January 15, 2021
Officers have responded to a Google building on the 2000 block of Casey Avenue for a report of a suspicious package. We have requested mutual aid from the Santa Clara County bomb squad to further inspect the package. The building has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution.— Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) January 15, 2021