Mountain View police say suspicious package that prompted Google building evacuation 'not dangerous'

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Mountain View police say that a suspicious package that prompted the evacuation of a Google building on Casey Avenue Friday has been deemed "not dangerous" after a preliminary investigation.Mutual aid was requested from the Santa Clara County bomb squad to further inspect the package.The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.Mountain View police gave an update at 10:43 a.m. that a preliminary investigation revealed that the package is not dangerous, but the bomb squad is still responding out of caution.