Mountain View police say suspicious package that prompted Google building evacuation 'not dangerous'

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Mountain View police say that a suspicious package that prompted the evacuation of a Google building on Casey Avenue Friday has been deemed "not dangerous" after a preliminary investigation.

Mutual aid was requested from the Santa Clara County bomb squad to further inspect the package.

The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Mountain View police gave an update at 10:43 a.m. that a preliminary investigation revealed that the package is not dangerous, but the bomb squad is still responding out of caution.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mountain viewevacuationgooglesuspicious package
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom's COVID-19 worst-case scenario has become a reality
Some Bay Area seniors get vaccine, others wait with no answers
SF mayor, health director to give update on COVID-19
Prosecutors: Capitol mob aimed to 'assassinate' elected officials
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
New homes for homeless in Oakland are very colorful and very tiny
COVID-19 updates: Instacart, Trader Joe's offer vaccine benefits to workers
Show More
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
Mother, daughter battling COVID-19 in Oakland hospital
How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
Man suspected of shooting at SJ police surrenders
California urged to move inmates to front of vaccine line
More TOP STORIES News