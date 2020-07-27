WATCH LIVE TODAY: Representatives to demand extension of $600 weekly emergency unemployment payments

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

U.S. representatives will demand the Senate extend $600 weekly emergency unemployment payments that are due to expire at the end of this month.Representatives Jared Huffman, Ted Lieu, Zoe Lofgren, and Ami Bera will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. PT.The current unemployment aid of $600 a week runs out at the end of the week. The new proposal calls for giving workers 70% of pre-pandemic wages.Senate Leader Mitch McConnell is calling it CARES 2. The new stimulus package is expected to include a $1,200 dollar stimulus check, an eviction moratorium and a new unemployment aid proposal.Today, the Senate is expected to unveil the new stimulus package.