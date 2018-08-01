CARR FIRE

Gov. Brown tours Shasta County as Carr Fire grows, threatens homes

Governor Jerry Brown traveled to Shasta County Saturday to survey the region where a wildfire has left at least six people dead and grown to 141,000 acres. So far, the fire is 41 percent contained. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
Governor Jerry Brown traveled to Shasta County Saturday to survey the region where a wildfire has left at least six people dead and grown to 141,000 acres. So far, the fire is 41 percent contained.

Crews continue battling the Carr Fire, which has destroyed at least 1,000 homes and destroyed nearly two dozen businesses since it started last month.

Residents in the River Ridge neighborhood in Redding were allowed back into that area Friday night. However, many of the homes there are now gone.


The Redding Police Department and the Shasta County Sheriff's Department have been working to take reports of missing persons and re-unite affected individuals with their loved ones, friends and families.

Due to the diligence of our local and social media community, 16 of the missing persons from the original list have been located in under two hours. All of the 60 people in total who were reported missing have been found.

If you need to report a missing person in the fire, please contact the Carr Fire Missing Persons Hotline at (530) 225-4277.

In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.

