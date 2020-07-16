Gov. Newsom expected to make call on reopening California schools, sources say

RELATED: Everything to know about CA's confusing coronavirus reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
Up until this point, those decisions have been left entirely up to local school districts.
Gov. Newsom will be holding a press conference on reopening schools and COVID-19 Friday at noon
Check back Friday to watch live at 12 p.m.. We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.
Protesters gathered in front of the Marin County Superintendent's office Thursday morning, asking for kids to stay home for now and not return to the classroom. But the protest may not be necessary. The county health officer and superintendent announced Wednesday night they agree that it's too soon to send kids back.
But the superintendent said Thursday morning that the state may be taking over the decision.
"The situation is evolving day by day. I just came off of a call with Dr. Willis, our public health officer, who has let us know we will not be able to return to in person school until after Labor Day. I also understand we might hear from the governor today that might not even be possible, even right after Labor Day," Mary Jane Burke said Thursday morning. She is the Marin County Superintendent of Schools.
Each school district, however, has not said what it plans to do. So parents decided to protest anyway to make sure they are heard.
"I feel we still need to put pressure or at least express to NUSD or other districts that have not yet made a statement," said parent Jennifer Jaeger.
A decision from the state would ease the pressure off of local officials.
"The actual decision will be made district by district within Marin County. But if the governor actually issues an order, then it will be the state that mandates what steps we take," Burke said.
Parents at the protest said asking teachers to keep kids safe from this virus is asking too much of them.
"There's been issues with teachers having trouble getting kids to put their cellphones down and take their hoodies off and make eye contact during the lesson. Now they are going to be tasked with also ensuring they wear a mask properly and socially distancing? I feel right now there's a lot they are putting on the teachers," Jaeger said.
But some parents think returning to the classroom can be done safely and that it is vital to kids' development.
"There are children who have not been in school since March 16 or 17 who need to get back on front of the eyes of our teachers. We believe it can safely be done. In what other industry are people refusing to come back? Everyone is fighting to come back - except for teachers, because of the union," said parent Chelsea Schlunt, who appeared at the protest to offer the counter viewpoint.
RELATED: Most California schools 'shouldn't reopen' if COVID-19 trends continue, state superintendent says
"Since we've issued our guidance, conditions have changed dramatically," said State Superintendent Tony Thurmond, referencing the 62 pages of reopening guidelines issued by the California Department of Education last month. "We know that in many communities throughout our state we're seeing high rates of infection in the community."
California is in the middle of a summer surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The problem has gotten so bad, Gov. Newsom recently announced mandatory rollbacks of the state's reopening plan.
Bars, both indoor and outdoor, have been ordered to close down statewide. Restaurants are being told to cease indoor operations. Outdoor dining and takeout are still allowed.
All counties also have to close indoor operations at wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms.
In counties on the state's watch list, even more businesses are being required to close their doors. That includes gyms, hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, other personal care services, indoor malls, offices in non-critical sectors, and places of worship.
Find out what that means for the Bay Area here.
