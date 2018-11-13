WILDFIRE

Governor Jerry Brown says state is 'maxed out' responding to wildfires

Governor Jerry Brown is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO (KGO) --
Governor Jerry Brown Tuesday said the state is "maxed out" when it comes to responding to wildfires.

When one reporter asked him and Governor-elect Gavin Newsom about preventing the fires - the governor did not mince words.
RELATED: Camp Fire: Death toll in Butte County reaches 42, highest in California history

"The legislature spent so much time and energy on wildfires last year. Why wasn't that enough to prevent these disasters," the reporter asked.

"Are you serious? Prevent these disasters? Some things are in god's hands. And we're doing everything we can. And there will be new challenges, and we will respond as we can. But this was unprecedented, or what I call the new abnormal," Brown responded.

RELATED: Camp Fire: Interactive map shows damaged, destroyed structures in Butte County

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp Firewildfirefirenorthern californiabrush fireWoolsey Firegovernorjerry browncal firefirefightersNorthern CaliforniaSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Camp Fire: Death toll reaches 42, highest in Calif. history
Camp Fire: Interactive map shows damaged, destroyed structures
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
WILDFIRE
SF company collects donations to help employees impacted by Camp Fire
How to report price gauging during CA wildfires
San Mateo Co. residents to be automatically signed up for emergency alerts
Camp Fire survivor recalls moment he escape surrounded by flames
More wildfire
Top Stories
VIDEO: What it's like to fly over the Camp Fire
Big rig crash involving 20 cars closes NB Hwy 1 in Santa Cruz
Camp Fire: Toyota offers hero nurse replacement truck
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Terrifying video shows family's escape from Camp Fire in Paradise
SF company collects donations to help employees impacted by Camp Fire
Camp Fire survivor recalls moment he escape surrounded by flames
Camp Fire: Death toll reaches 42, highest in Calif. history
Show More
Camp Fire: Interactive map shows damaged, destroyed structures
Woolsey Fire: Firefighters respond to flare-up near Lake Sherwood
Warriors suspend Draymond Green for 1 game after testy exchange with Kevin Durant
'Rosie the Riveter' remembers Veteran husband and WWII
Stanley the Giraffe was not evacuated during Woolsey Fire
More News