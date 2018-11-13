Governor Jerry Brown Tuesday said the state is "maxed out" when it comes to responding to wildfires.When one reporter asked him and Governor-elect Gavin Newsom about preventing the fires - the governor did not mince words."The legislature spent so much time and energy on wildfires last year. Why wasn't that enough to prevent these disasters," the reporter asked."Are you serious? Prevent these disasters? Some things are in god's hands. And we're doing everything we can. And there will be new challenges, and we will respond as we can. But this was unprecedented, or what I call the new abnormal," Brown responded.