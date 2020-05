WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to hold COVID-19 press conference

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a few days off from briefing the press, Gov. Gavin Newsom will return to the podium Friday for an update on the coronavirus in California at noon.We'll be streaming the press conference here, on Facebook and YouTube We last heard from Newsom on Wednesday when he held a roundtable discussion with TV and film industry representatives about how they may be able to resume production safely.On Monday, the governor was in Napa, where he announced professional sports, hair salons and church gatherings may be able to resume as early as the first week of June."If we hold the rate of transmissions... we'll be making announcements statewide, not just with the regional variances, that would allow for retail not just to be pick-up, but in-store retail to be loosened up," he said.More specific details on when and how sports, salons and churches may be allowed to resume activities would come "in the next week or so," Newsom said.