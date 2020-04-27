Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19 in California

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is planning to speak at noon Monday for his daily press conference on novel coronavirus in California.

We'll be streaming the press conference here, on Facebook and YouTube.

Over the weekend, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state grew to over 42,000. Fatalities reached 1,710.

RELATED: When will California reopen? Here's when researchers project California can start to lift restrictions

In addition to updating the public on the health toll the virus has taken in the state, the governor has been speaking at length about the pandemic's economic impact.

On Friday, he announced a massive plan to help feed seniors and boost the restaurant industry. The program, effective immediately, will reimburse local restaurants for delivering nutritious meals to at-risk seniors, three times a day, seven days a week.

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom announces massive meal delivery program for seniors

While there is no cap on the number of meals that will be delivered to some of California's 5.7 million seniors, Newsom said not every person over the age of 65 is eligible. Only seniors who are at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, have already been impacted or exposed directly, have compromised immune systems or are below 600% of federal poverty guidelines (which comes out to $74,940 for one person).

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeconomycoronavirusgovernmentpoliticscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Newsom announces change to stimulus check payments in CA
Newsom announces steps toward reopening, declines to give specific date
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 testing site opens at Alameda County Fairgrounds
Lakers return $4.6M PPP loan in deference to small businesses, ESPN reports
Coronavirus: Volunteers ramp up outreach in SF's Mission District
Bay Area sees slight uptick in traffic on bridges
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 testing site opens at Alameda County Fairgrounds
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
COVID-19 stay-at-home order: Doctors debate when CA should reopen
New study shows many are staying home less during COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus: New testing site opens in East Bay
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changing frequencies on Wednesday
Learn to draw some soapy friends
Show More
Woman 'stunned' by crowded flight from NYC to Charlotte
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Bay Area sees slight uptick in traffic on bridges
Lakers return $4.6M PPP loan in deference to small businesses, ESPN reports
More TOP STORIES News