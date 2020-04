WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19 in California

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is planning to speak at noon Monday for his daily press conference on novel coronavirus in California.We'll be streaming the press conference here, on Facebook and YouTube Over the weekend, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state grew to over 42,000. Fatalities reached 1,710.In addition to updating the public on the health toll the virus has taken in the state, the governor has been speaking at length about the pandemic's economic impact.On Friday, he announced a massive plan to help feed seniors and boost the restaurant industry. The program, effective immediately, will reimburse local restaurants for delivering nutritious meals to at-risk seniors, three times a day, seven days a week.While there is no cap on the number of meals that will be delivered to some of California's 5.7 million seniors, Newsom said not every person over the age of 65 is eligible. Only seniors who are at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, have already been impacted or exposed directly, have compromised immune systems or are below 600% of federal poverty guidelines (which comes out to $74,940 for one person).