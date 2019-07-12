Gov. Newsom signs bill overhauling compensation for wildfire victims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that overhauls how the state pays for wildfire damages.The bill creates a new $21 billion fund to compensate victims. Part of the money will come from utility company shareholders, but half will come ratepayers.A $2.50 fee already on your utility bill will be extended 15-years. It was supposed to expire next year.The plan also requires utility companies to get annual safety certifications. Critics say the bill is a sweetheart deal for the utility industry.