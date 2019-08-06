Governor Newsom to address state's efforts against gun violence, white supremacy

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom, along with representatives from law enforcement, community organizations and elected leaders, discussed the state's efforts to address gun violence and white supremacy.State education and emergency services leaders were there, along with police chiefs, sheriffs, the Governor and State Attorney General Xavier Becerra.Becerra said California is doing more than most states to address these issues."California does more than most do to try to address these and prevent them. And there were some good ideas shared about how we can continue to be forward-leaning and on the forefront when it comes to making sure not only do we address that but prevent it from ever occurring."This comes after two consecutive mass shootings, one in El Paso, Texas, the other in Dayton, Ohio, and over a week since a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.