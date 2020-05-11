Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update amid Phase 2 of reopening

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to give his daily press conference on the coronavirus pandemic in California Monday at noon.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

PHASE 3: Gov. Newsom teases next stage of reopening California businesses is closer than we thought

Newsom's remarks come after a weekend where much of the state moved into Stage 2 of reopening businesses and manufacturing.

"Roughly 70% of the economy in the state of California can open with modifications into this next phase," said Newsom Friday. "I know 70% is not 100%, and I recognize that 'with modifications' means 'with restrictions' and 'with restrictions' means a struggle for businesses to get back where they were pre-pandemic."

ALSO: Confusion over California's unemployment debit cards causes frustration, stress for jobless amid pandemic

He encouraged Californians to shop local as much as possible.

"Look out for your neighborhood florist. Look out for your neighborhood business. They need your support and they haven't gotten the kind of support they deserve. You will be determinative of whether or not they survive," he said. "So if it means you gotta go an extra block or two, seek them out, find them, make some calls ... don't just go to that big box retailer. They've had a little advantage on things like this and it's time to re-balance things."

On Tuesday, the governor is expected to announce guidelines for even more businesses to reopen, like dine-in restaurants, office buildings and shopping malls.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiabusinesseconomycoronaviruspoliticsreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Reopening CA: What gyms will look like once shelter-in-place rules ease
Coronavirus: What to know about California stay at home order
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
WATCH TUESDAY: Newsom to detail guidelines for reopening dine-in restaurants
COVID-19 deaths in Calif. projected to rise higher than earlier prediction
COVID-19: LA County reports 18 new deaths, 484 additional cases
Bay Area baby may be 1st case linking COVID-19 and rare disease
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passengers report lack of social distancing, packed flights
Bay Area baby may be 1st case linking COVID-19 and rare disease
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores?
COVID-19 deaths in Calif. projected to rise higher than earlier prediction
Coronavirus: Blood drive to take place in Sonoma today
SF hospital needs help identifying patient in its care
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Chance of getting wet today and tomorrow
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Amtrak to require face coverings beginning Monday
VIDEO: Bear breaks into rental home, takes Reese's, beer
More TOP STORIES News