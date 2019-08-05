Governor Newsom to address state's efforts against gun violence, white supremacy

California Governor Gavin Newsom during a news conference after touring the 9-1-1 call center at the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom, along with representatives from law enforcement, community organizations and elected leaders, are planning to discuss the state's efforts to address gun violence and white supremacy.

This comes after two consecutive mass shootings, one in El Paso, Texas, the other in Dayton, Ohio, and over a week since a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

