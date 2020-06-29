Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19, state's reopening

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will hold a press conference Monday at 12 p.m. to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

Over the weekend, Newsom ordered several counties - Los Angeles, Fresno, San Joaquin, Kings, Kern, Imperial and Tulare - to close bars amid surging COVID-19 cases. He recommended eight other counties, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Stanislaus, also close down bars.

Last week the governor instructed Imperial County officials to declare a shelter-in-place order again. The county, which is on the state's border with Mexico, is seeing an exceptionally high positivity rate, or the proportion of people being tested that return a positive result for COVID-19. The 14-day average positivity rate is approaching 23% in Imperial County, Newsom warned.

For reference, the 7-day positivity rate in California as a whole is 5.7%.

