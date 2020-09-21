Politics

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19, California fires

By
Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference at noon Monday to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic and the wildfires burning in California.

We'll be streaming the press conference here. Check back at noon to watch live.

The governor is expected to make more changes to the state's four-tier reopening plan this week. Last week, he said more counties are expected to be moved from the "purple" category (the worst of the four) into the lower "red" tier. Other counties are expected to move into the even lower "orange tier."

However, those changes have been traditionally announced on Tuesdays.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

The governor also said the state was close to reaching an agreement with theme parks on how they may soon be able to reopen to visitors.

When it comes to wildfires, things are also slowly but surely starting to look up.

The major fires in the Bay Area, the LNU, CZU and SCU Lighting Complex fires, are all between 98% and 99% contained.

The Creek Fire burning near Fresno is upwards of 278,000 acres and 27% contained.

The Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles County is larger than 100,000 acres and 15% contained, which isn't yet substantial but still marks significant progress over last week.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

We'll be updating this story as we hear more from Gov. Gavin Newsom at noon. Check back for the latest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniahealthgavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronavirusfiredisastercreek firewildfirebobcat firecoronavirus pandemiclightning complex firecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at SCOTUS building for public viewing
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
600K Californians wait for EDD benefits amid backlog, report finds
SF Archbishop leads protest march to allow indoor services
See full 2020 Emmys winners list
Vigils for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg held across Bay Area
A sweep for 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' tops Emmy Awards
Show More
President Trump says SCOTUS announcement by week's end
POLL: Trump not trusted on COVID-19 vaccine safety
3 US cities deemed 'anarchist jurisdictions' by DOJ
1 dead after stabbing near San Jose City Hall
COVID News: Growing evidence virus can linger in air, CDC says
More TOP STORIES News