Reopening California

'Like a reunion': SF's iconic Grace Cathedral reopens for indoor worship after 14 months

By Cornell W. Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Iconic SF cathedral reopens for indoor worship after 14 months

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There was another milestone on the road to reopening Sunday as San Francisco's iconic Grace Cathedral held its first-in person mass in 14 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Returning as a church community was an emotional moment for many.

Organ music echoed through the rafters of the cathedral, but this time, there were people in the pews to listen.

RELATED: California lifting capacity limits at churches after legal rulings

"It feels a little like a reunion, right? It's getting back to normal," said Grace parishioner Regina Walton.

Walton was welcoming members back.

Indoor, in-person worship is back, 14 months after Grace was forced to close its doors due to the pandemic.

VIDEO: Mt. Davidson cross lights up San Francisco for 98th Easter
EMBED More News Videos

In 1923, an Easter tradition was born on the top of Mount Davidson in San Francisco. Nearly 100 years later, volunteers continue to light the cross to help usher in the Easter holiday.



We spoke to Valerie Crane Dorfman in 2020 as she watched a live stream of Grace's Easter service from home. For her, being back inside the cathedral Sunday was beyond spiritual.

"I'm excited, emotional and close to tears, I feel the energy, it's beautiful," said Dorfman.

Bishop Marc Andrus got emotional, thanking members for staying home during the height of the pandemic.

"You have kept each other and your neighbors safe, you have literally saved lives," said Bishop Andrus.

RELATED: CA to remove all capacity limits, physical distancing requirements starting June 15

The service was still live-streamed for those not yet comfortable with returning. But for those who came, face masks and social distancing were required.

Advanced reservations were also required, as only 200 people are allowed inside the cathedral, which can normally seat 2,000.

Grace has now had to close its doors, twice. The first was in 1918 during the Spanish Flu, and twice they've reopened.

"Its a great celebration of the end of COVID I think," said Stephen Bensch from Berkeley.

For many, it was a homecoming on Nob Hill.



Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitysan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronaviruscatholic churchchurchreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Therapy dogs furloughed during pandemic return to Bay Area hospital
SF tourism bracing for boost as US lifts some travel restrictions
COVID-19: New report states vaccinated people don't need booster shots
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News