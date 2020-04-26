Danville native, former Cal women's soccer player Grace Leer advances to 'American Idol' top 20

Danville native & former @CalWSoc star @GraceLeermusic anticipates what it will be like to perform from home this week on @AmericanIdol . Catch Grace & the entire top 20 Sunday at 8:00 PM on @abc7newsbayarea ➡️ https://t.co/MasY8fmW1A #TeamGrace #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/wurhyCLutD — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) April 21, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Danville native's run to become the next American Idol is continuing after being voted into the top 20. The former Cal women's soccer star is moving on after being voted into "American Idol's" top 20. Leer won the fan vote over Lauren Mascitti on Sunday night."It was just crazy. I can't believe people voted me into the top 20. I still can't get over it. I'm very grateful. Lauren and I were both very nervous and when he said my name, my heart just dropped," said Leer.Leer played soccer at Cal from 2010-2014 and following graduation, moved to Nashville to pursue her music dreams."It's an overwhelming feeling knowing that people voted for me, I know I did my best in that performance but it's a whole different ballgame when you have an army around that wanting to help you pursue your dreams."All the contestants will be performing from home and she says the hardest part will be trying to capture the energy you usually get from a live performance connecting with the judges and the millions of others on the other side of the screen. When asked how big reaching this stage of American Idol is, Leer said it's a game changer."It's funny that this shelter in place and now being in the top 20 but not at CBS studios or in LA. American Idol has allowed me to create this platform and this Team Grace and I'm so grateful for American Idol. It's the opportunity of a lifetime, it's completely changed my career and it's completely changed my life," said Leer.