Grad student hurt in UC Berkeley lab explosion

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A UC Berkeley grad student is being treated for cuts after a lab explosion Tuesday.

Around 4:30 pm UCPD reported there was an explosion in Hildebrand Hall.

University Police (UCPD) and Environment, Health, & Safety (EH&S) responded to the scene.

They found the student with cuts on her forehead and she was taken to a hospital for treatement. They say she was wearing safety goggles.

The student was working with nitrogen when an apparent overpressurization occurred and caused a glass chamber to shatter and strike her face, according to UCPD and Environment, Health & Safety officials.

