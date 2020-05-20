Education

UC Berkeley's 2020 class includes a 67-year-old great-grandmother

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 67-year-old great-grandmother is graduating from UC Berkeley and she has big plans for her future.

Jules Patrice Means, known as "Ms. Jules," is getting her degree in sociology. She's graduating with all A's and just one B.

Ms. Jules grew up in San Francisco and lives in Brentwood.

She earned five associate's degrees in 2017 after surviving two strokes.

She plans to get her masters degree in social welfare and work as a counselor.

Ms. Jules says, "It's never too late to achieve your aspirations in life."
