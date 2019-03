Granddaughter of woman brutally beaten in San Francisco honored for helping community

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco woman was recognized on Tuesday for her extraordinary response to a family tragedy.Sasanna Yee was honored by the Board of Supervisors at City Hall.In January, Yee's 88-year-old grandmother was beaten at a park and suffered fractures to her face, spine and ribs.Police say her attacked was an African-American man.Instead of letting rage and hate take over, Yee responded by organizing meetings and events to create more unity between the Chinese and African-American communities."Many communities are in pain and I don't want to perpetuate that pain. Thus I am taking a more transformative route through my own healing. I know the community can heal," Yee said.Yee's grandmother remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. GoFundMe to help with medical expenses has raised nearly $25,000.