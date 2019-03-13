SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco woman was recognized on Tuesday for her extraordinary response to a family tragedy.
Sasanna Yee was honored by the Board of Supervisors at City Hall.
EXCLUSIVE: Family of brutally beaten 89-year-old San Francisco woman to be recognized
In January, Yee's 88-year-old grandmother was beaten at a park and suffered fractures to her face, spine and ribs.
Police say her attacked was an African-American man.
RELATED: Family, community rally for San Francisco grandmother assaulted on playground
Instead of letting rage and hate take over, Yee responded by organizing meetings and events to create more unity between the Chinese and African-American communities.
"Many communities are in pain and I don't want to perpetuate that pain. Thus I am taking a more transformative route through my own healing. I know the community can heal," Yee said.
Yee's grandmother remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
A GoFundMe to help with medical expenses has raised nearly $25,000.
Granddaughter of woman brutally beaten in San Francisco honored for helping community
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News