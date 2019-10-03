Grandma punched, dragged while trying to fight back against carjackers in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Authorities are investigating after a woman was allegedly targeted during a carjacking at a gas station in northwest Houston.

Deputies responded to reports of a carjacking at a Chevron gas station on Pinemont around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Surveillance video from the incident shows two men walking up to the woman and demanding her belongings.

Officials told our sister station, ABC13 in Houston, the woman refused to give up her car keys, so the suspects tripped, punched and dragged her through the parking lot.

Fortunately, the woman was not seriously hurt, and deputies found the woman's car less than a mile away Thursday morning.

Officials say they're still searching for the people responsible for the carjacking.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonattackwoman injuredrobberyu.s. & worldcarjacking
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy 101 in SF
Knife attack by employee at Paris police HQ kills 4 officers
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny, cooler afternoon
Palo Alto Airbnb owner robbed twice after crashing party in his own rental
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla blames 5-year-old after finger crushed by Model X 'ice breaker'
Trump suggested moats, spikes to secure border
Local society of treasure hunting hobbyists will have to shutdown due to low interest
Show More
Study finds people are texting as fast as they type on a keyboard
EPA issues violation notice to San Francisco
SF restaurants opt to go 'virtual' as more local eateries close 
Key witness Keith Green murder trial says Li lied to police about disappearance
Effort to sell car stalled by old lien
More TOP STORIES News