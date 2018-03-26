STEPHON CLARK

Grandmother of man killed by Sacramento police calls for change

The grandmother of an unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police is calling for changes in the way police confront suspects. She suggests shooting them in an extremity. (KGO-TV)

The family of 22-year old Stephon Clark held an emotional news conference at Sacramento City Hall Monday.

"I want justice for my baby Stephon Clark," said Clark's grandmother Sequita Thompson.

An emotional Thompson could not hide her pain about the death of her grandson, shot 20 times in the backyard of her home last week. Clark was suspected by police of breaking into cars in the neighborhood.

Clark was unarmed. Police thought he had a gun in his hand; it turned out to be a cell phone.

"Why didn't you shoot him in the arm or the leg? You didn't have to do that," Thompson said.

RELATED: Sacramento police says officers receiving death threats after fatal shooting

Noted civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and other black leaders are demanding criminal charges against two Sacramento police officers who shot Clark.

"We will stand up for Stephon, we will speak for Stephon and we will fight for Stephon," said civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

Clark's shooting has sparked a series of protests throughout Sacramento, some have turned violent

His funeral will be held Thursday. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy. Activists are calling for a national day of mourning.

Sacramento's police chief is promising a full investigation.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video regarding officer-involved shootings in the Bay Area and around the country.
