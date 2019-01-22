A grandmother shot and killed over the weekend in East San Jose may have been the random victim of gunfire. Neighbors tell ABC 7 police pulled surveillance video from the area of the shooting, but the department has not shared any details about the case at this point."Boom. My God," said Efrain Cantor as he recalled hearing a gunshot in his neighborhood.The shot interrupted a family party. Cantor and several others ran next door to see what had happened.According to neighbors, some sort of fight was unfolding near the 2400 block of Clyda Drive on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. A gun was fired. The shot struck a grandmother in her 50s or 60s inside her home on Clyda Drive."Little kids say, 'my grandma, my grandma,'" said Canto.Cantor found a woman shot in the chest lying on the floor inside her home. Neighbors on Clyda Drive say some sort of fight was unfolding around 5:30 prior to the gunshot.Neighbor Jose Alvarez cried as he recalled what happened."He was on the phone and he heard these kids screaming. He came outside and the kids were screaming, 'my mom got shot, my mom is dead," said Alvarez, as translated by a neighbor.Cantor says the family has lived in the home for four years."Good. Good family," he said.It's unclear if the gun violence had anything to do with them or if it originated in the street."I think accident. Who knows?" said Cantor.Neighbors tell us they called for help, but the woman believed to be in her 50's or 60's died from the gunshot before help arrived.People living along Clyda Drive seem shaken, confused and hope police will provide justice to a grieving family.If you have any information that can assist in this investigation, call San Jose Police.