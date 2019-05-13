Grandpa beaten up, carjacked while shopping for Mother's Day gift for wife

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- For 88-year-old Robert Rodriguez, running errands is part of his daily routine. So, when a man shoved a gun to his stomach and demanded his wallet, he couldn't believe it.

The ambush-style attack happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday in the parking lot of Bealls in New Port Richey reported WFTS.

"I was still in the car when this guy appeared from someplace and put a gun in my side and asked for my wallet," Rodriguez said. "I pretended I didn't understand. Finally, he told me to get out of the car give me your keys; give me your keys."

Rodriguez gave the man the keys then got knocked to the ground. His elbow is purple from the deep bruise he got when he landed on the pavement.

"He could've shot," Rodriguez said, grateful he escaped with just bruises.

Rodriguez said he was going to the store to buy his wife of 64 years new pajamas for Mother's Day.

"I went this morning and got them," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez's car was found less than a mile away from where the incident happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaelderlyrobberymothers daycarjacking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News