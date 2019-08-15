Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office releases graphic body-cam footage of officer-involved shooting

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, the sheriff's department released new details about an officer-involved shooting two weeks ago.

In the video you can see deputies' first tase the man-- but it has no effect. The suspect then jumps into the patrol car and shows a knife.

Deputies keep firing after that.

Police say this started when a Macy's employee called 911 earlier in the evening on August 1 to say a man tried to shoplift and then tried to stab them.

Deputies later found a man who looked like the suspect a few blocks away.

The man survived the shooting and has been charged with multiple felonies. The shooting is under investigation.
