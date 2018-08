Cal Fire and multiple fire agencies are fighting a 5 to 10-acre fire west of Healdsburg in the Madrona Knolls area, Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said.The fire was reported around 1:40 p.m. near Westside Road and Madrona Knolls Road in unincorporated Sonoma County.Some homes in the area are threatened and air and ground units are at the scene, Powers said.