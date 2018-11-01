Grass fire causes massive smoke plume in Richmond area

Richmond & El Cerrito Fire departments along with Eastbay Regional Park District battle brushfire at East Bay regional Park. There is a small homeless encampment in the area. Fire has been contained. pic.twitter.com/jGjXm4ANCV — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) November 1, 2018

A huge plume of smoke could be seen across the Bay Area after a grass fire sparked in Richmond.According to Richmond Fire, the incident happened at Bayview Avenue, west of Highway 580. Richmond and El Cerrito Fire departments along with Eastbay Regional Park District battled the fire.There were also reports of a small homeless encampment nearby.Crews worked quickly and got the fire under control.The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported.