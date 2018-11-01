Grass fire causes massive smoke plume in Richmond area

A huge plume of smoke could be seen across the Bay Area after a grass fire sparked on Bayview Avenue, west of the 580 in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
A huge plume of smoke could be seen across the Bay Area after a grass fire sparked in Richmond.

According to Richmond Fire, the incident happened at Bayview Avenue, west of Highway 580. Richmond and El Cerrito Fire departments along with Eastbay Regional Park District battled the fire.


There were also reports of a small homeless encampment nearby.

Crews worked quickly and got the fire under control.

A massive plume of smoke can be seen from a grass fire in the area of Bayview Avenue and I-580 in Richmond.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Stay with us for more on this developing story on ABC7 News at 4:00 p.m .
