MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif. -- A grass fire that scorched 30 acres near Mountain House on Friday morning was 100 percent contained about 9 a.m., fire officials said.
The blaze, which didn't threaten any structures, was first reported at 6:47 a.m. near Mountain House Road and Grant Line Road, according to Alameda County Fire Department spokeswoman Aisha Knowles.
Both Cal Fire and Alameda County fire crews responded to the blaze.
Grass fire near Mountain House now fully contained
