Grass fire near Mountain House now fully contained

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif. -- A grass fire that scorched 30 acres near Mountain House on Friday morning was 100 percent contained about 9 a.m., fire officials said.

The blaze, which didn't threaten any structures, was first reported at 6:47 a.m. near Mountain House Road and Grant Line Road, according to Alameda County Fire Department spokeswoman Aisha Knowles.

Both Cal Fire and Alameda County fire crews responded to the blaze.
