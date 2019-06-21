Grass fire near Mountain House now fully contained

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif. -- A grass fire that scorched 30 acres near Mountain House on Friday morning was 100 percent contained about 9 a.m., fire officials said.The blaze, which didn't threaten any structures, was first reported at 6:47 a.m. near Mountain House Road and Grant Line Road, according to Alameda County Fire Department spokeswoman Aisha Knowles.Both Cal Fire and Alameda County fire crews responded to the blaze.