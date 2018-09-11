Grass fire near Suisun City triggers air quality alert

Looks like a volcano 🌋 at brushfire in Suisun City #abc7news pic.twitter.com/zN9hizFlOt — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) September 11, 2018

Over 600 acres burned in a grass fire south of Suisun City along Grizzly Island Road. Smoke from the fire also triggered an air quality alert.The blaze started across the street from the Rush Ranch Nature Center and quickly moved east. The leading wall of flame climbed up and down the dry grasslands with plumes of smoke visible for miles.Eighteen engines from eight different fire departments responded to keep the brush fire from spreading. They cut fire breaks with dozers. Crews from the Potrero Hill landfill worked the edges with water trucks."The wind is blowing 15 to 20 miles an hour. The smoke is impacting the cities of Vacaville and Dixon so unfortunately we didn't get it out as quickly as we could to impact less people. I think we did an OK job trying to catch it. No homes damaged," Suisun City Fire Department Deputy Chief Alfred Abruzzini said.A mop up operation is now underway as crews look for hotspots.Authorities are urging people to stay away from the area so all of the necessary resources can get where they need to be.Suisun City Fire Chief Justin Vincent said on Facebook that the flames have been routed away from city limits.Travis Air Force Base officials said on Facebook that there are two fires burning southwest of the base.