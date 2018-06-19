Grass fire quickly contained in San Ramon

Smoke rose from a neighborhood in San Ramon Tuesday afternoon. Flames threatened some homes, burning up against the backyards of several but appeared to move away from homes after burning for a while.Officials encourage residents and those around 3123 Montbretia Way to stay away from the area as firefighters respond.Fire crews called immediately for air support and ABC7 News has seen aerial drops of fire retardant.Officials announced shortly before 5 p.m. that the fire was contained.