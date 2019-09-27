Grassfire burning up hill, scorches car in Martinez

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- A grassfire is burning up a hillside in Martinez. The fire department tells ABC7 News it's already scorched at least one car.
It's happening on Sunrise Drive near Starflower Drive.
The fire has spread to two acres and there are houses nearby.
Fire crews are saying they are getting the upper hand on it.
