The Great Resignation 2022: Why the fierce competition for talent in the Bay Area isn't going away

The tight labor market sparked off by the phenomenon known as "the Great Resignation" is still going strong in 2022.
According to the most recent federal data from the U.S. Department of Labor, 4.3 million people quit their jobs in January, just shy of the record high set in November 2021.
Changing Direction
Data suggests most aren't quitting to do nothing. A strong job market with many opportunities and higher pay have attracted many to pivot to something better or to re-invent their careers.
The Covid-19 pandemic set off in motion an economic churn that initially began with widespread job losses as businesses were forced to shut down.
That quite quickly turned into a tight labor market as millions of American workers began voluntarily quitting their jobs beginning in the spring of 2021 as they re-evaluated what they wanted to do with their lives and how they wanted to work.
Leisure and hospitality, accommodation and food services as well as retail trade continues to rank amongst the sectors with the highest quit rates.
"The restaurant business is not something I can really trust," says Henry Gongora, a former waiter, chef and bartender who has worked in the restaurant industry for 25 years.
During the pandemic, Mr Gongora experienced prolonged uncertainty and anxiety with little to no income to pay for his family's bills.
"From depending on the restaurant business for more than 20 years to have nothing and struggles, it's better for me to have something that is more reliable."
Like many other restaurant workers he knows, he has switched to working in construction where he finds stability and good pay.
"If we have to work more physical and more hours, we got to do it," he says.
Economists agree that many have taken pause during the pandemic to reassess and make changes.
Among the reasons for high quit rates are low pay (63%), a lack of opportunities for advancement (63%), and almost half cited childcare, according to a recent Pew Research Centre survey.
Childcare
"We have seen an increase in the number of people leaving the labor force for family responsibilities," says Alex Lin, Senior US Economist, Bank of America Merill Lynch.
Stacey Waldspurger, a former ad executive turned baker started selling bread and pastries from her home kitchen during the pandemic.
From 2020 to 2021, most Californian K-12 public schools remained shut as the state waited for Covid-19 spikes in infections and hospitalizations to stabilize.