Shooting at Indiana mall food court leaves 3 dead, many hurt, police say

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Three people were killed in a shooting Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, and multiple other people were taken to hospitals with injuries, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. to Greenwood Park Mall, where gunshots were reportedly fired in the food court, Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said at a brief news conference.

There is no active threat to the area and police have at least one suspect, he said.



Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but Bailey said he believes the shooting was contained to the food court.

"We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country," Bailey said.

He did not immediately know if the suspect was shot.

Bailey said police will provide more details Sunday night.
