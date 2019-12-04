Gun charge dismissed against man acquitted of killing Kate Steinle

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's District Attorney will not retry Garcia Zarate, the undocumented immigrant who was acquitted in the killing of Kate Steinle, on illegal gun possession. Zarate still faces federal gun charges.A decision is expected today on whether to dismiss the remaining gun charge against the man acquitted of killing Kate Steinle.Jose Ines Garcia-Zarate, an undocumented immigrant, was back in court yesterday.Garcia-Zarate was acquitted of murder in the killing of Steinle, who was walking on a pier with her father when she was struck by a bullet in the back in July 2015. The appeals court overturned a single conviction on a charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.The 1st District Court of Appeal overturned the gun conviction because the judge failed to give the jury the option of acquitting Garcia-Zarate on the theory he only possessed the weapon for a moment.Now, Garcia-Zarate's attorney said a judge asked the district attorney to not re-try him. Garcia-Zarate still faces federal weapons charges.The Associated Press contributed to this report.