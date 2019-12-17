Gun-toting wife fights off would-be robbers in Houston: Video

HOUSTON -- A gun-toting wife in Texas fought back against three men who attempted to steal money from her husband.

On Nov. 27, Houston police responded to reports of an attempted robbery in the 9000 block of Shady Lane.

Authorities say the woman's husband was working outside of his house when he noticed a black four-door vehicle drive by his home slowly.

The man said the car made a U-turn and drove back towards his home and two men exited the vehicle and quickly ran up to him with guns.

The men then dragged him inside of his home and demanded money.

The man's wife heard the commotion and grabbed a gun. She came out of the bedroom and pointed the gun at the two men, who then turned and shot towards her and ran away.

The woman was not injured.

Police say the men are black, 30 to 32 years old, standing 5'9 to 5'11 and weighing 225 pounds.

Crime Stoppers are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasattempted robberyu.s. & worldsurveillance videoguns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Citizens recount tense moments holding SJ AMBER Alert suspect
Police investigating double-homicide near Vallejo
Chino newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
Caught on Camera: Masked woman steals packages
Video: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in Bronx
4.3 earthquake strikes Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties
WATCH IN 60: UPS in business, Warriors win award, new Bachelorette from SF
Show More
Car burglary suspect burned after breaking into SJ home
SF Embarcadero Navigation Center set to open
AccuWeather forecast: More rain on the way
In Memoriam: The influential people who died in 2019
New California laws in 2020
More TOP STORIES News