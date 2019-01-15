Gunfire, blast at upscale complex in Nairobi, Kenya

This frame taken from video shows a scene of an explosion in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Tuesday Jan. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Josphat Kasire)

NAIROBI, Kenya --
An upscale hotel complex in Kenya's capital came under attack on Tuesday, with a blast and heavy gunfire. Witnesses and police at the scene called it a terror attack.

The complex in Nairobi's Westlands neighborhood includes a large hotel known as DusitD2, banks and offices.Several vehicles burned. People were being rushed, even carried, from the scene.

"It is terrible. What I have seen is terrible. I have seen a human as I ran out and there is what looks like minced meat all over," said one a man who said he ran from the scene, Charles Njenga. He did not give details.

"I have been hiding. My colleagues were running everywhere," said another man, breathing heavily, who did not give an Associated Press video journalist his name. He said he hid in an office. "I didn't see an attacker. Yeah, it was a terrorist attack. I think so."

Gunfire continued several minutes after the first reports. Black smoke rose from the scene.

"We have sent officers to the scene, including from the anti-terrorism unit, but so far we have no more information," police spokesman Charles Owino said.

Ambulances, security forces and firefighters rushed to the scene, sirens wailing. A large group of women were hurried out by security forces, one woman still in hair curlers. Other groups of dozens of people were hurried away as plainclothes officers went shop to shop in the complex.

What appeared to be plainclothes security forces inched their way toward the scene, guns in hand. Helicopters could be heard. Other people appeared to be taking cover behind fountains and other features in the lush outdoor complex.

The attack immediately reminded many Kenyans of the Westgate Mall attack in Nairobi in 2013, when al-Shabab extremists burst into the luxury shopping center, hurling grenades and starting a days-long siege that left 67 people dead.

The attack came three years to the day after al-Shabab extremists attacked a Kenyan military base in neighboring Somalia, killing scores of people. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab objects to the presence of Kenyan troops in the turbulent Horn of Africa nation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
terror attacku.s. & worldexplosion
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Wet again today, strongest storm tomorrow
Suspect shot after 2 women stabbed in Vacaville house fire
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Will ratepayers foot the bill for PG&E's bankruptcy?
Raiders reportedly to talk with officials about possibility of another season in Oakland
Show More
San Mateo County schools resort to extreme measures amid teacher shortage
PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO resigns
Here's how PG&E filing for bankruptcy will affect customers, employees, shareholders
'Miracle on the Hudson' survivors mark decade of thankfulness
Video archives: See the 'Miracle on the Hudson' as it unfolded
More News