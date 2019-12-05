Gunman dead, 3 injured in shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii

HONOLULU -- A shooting at a Pearl Harbor naval shipyard in Hawaii left three victims injured Wednesday, Navy officials report.

The shooter has been identified as a U.S. sailor who shot and injured three Department of Defense civilian workers before shooting himself.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam spokesman Charles Anthony confirmed that there was an active shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The military tweeted that it began around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the vicinity of the shipyard's Dry Dock 2.





Queen's Medical Center spokesman Cedric Yamanaka said the hospital was treating one patient but didn't give details on their condition.

The lockdown has been lifted, according to officials.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Service spokeswoman Shayne Enright says they treated and transported patients but wouldn't provide more details.

The shipyard repairs, maintains and modernizes the ships and submarines of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which is headquartered at Pearl Harbor. It's the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack that propelled the U.S. into World War II. More than 2,300 Americans died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

This story is still developing, check back for updates.
