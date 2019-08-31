5 people killed, 21 injured in shooting in Midland-Odessa, Texas: Authorities

Just briefed by Attorney General Barr about the shootings in Texas. FBI and Law Enforcement is fully engaged. More to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

The tragic situation unfolding in Odessa is serious. Please stay in your homes. I’ve been in contact with DPS officials, the Speaker and the Governor, and we are working to help in any way possible. In the meantime, please pray for the victims. — Rep. Brooks Landgraf (@BrooksLandgraf) August 31, 2019

ODESSA, Texas -- Five people are dead after a shooting in Midland-Odessa, Texas, according to local authorities. A total of 21 people were shot, and the gunman is among the dead.Police said just after 5:30 p.m. local time that there was no continuing active shooter threat, saying the gunman had been killed at the Cinergy in Odessa. Police have not released the gunman's identity, saying only that he was a white male in his mid-30s.Midland Memorial Hospital said it has received six patients, including three in critical condition. A Midland officer, an Odessa officer and a DPS trooper were among the injured.Odessa police said Saturday afternoon that they were looking for at least one suspect who was "driving around Odessa shooting at random people." That suspect had apparently hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck but was originally driving a small gold truck.The Texas Department of Public Safety and local police departments urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20.Midland and Odessa are in West Texas, about 20 miles apart. The University of Texas Permian Basin campus in Odessa has gone into lockdown.President Donald Trump has been briefed and the White House is monitoring the situation, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told ABC News. ATF agents from Dallas and Lubbock are responding to the incident."The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack. I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy."Texas state Rep. Brooks Landgraf tweeted: "The tragic situation unfolding in Odessa is serious. Please stay in your homes. I've been in contact with DPS officials, the Speaker and the Governor, and we are working to help in any way possible. In the meantime, please pray for the victims."