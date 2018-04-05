THREAT

Gunman threatens San Francisco police, others in 20-page manifesto

Gunman threatens San Francisco police, others in 20-page manifesto (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing guns from San Jose and threatening to kill police in San Francisco, but police say he could be anywhere in the city.

UPDATE: Police arrest man accused of stealing guns, threatening to shoot people in San Francisco

San Francisco police say 44-year-old Dustin Hamilton is armed and dangerous.

According to scanner traffic, Hamilton stole weapons from his parent's home in San Jose, leaving behind a 20-page manifesto stating that he hates SFPD and was planning to come to 501 Delancey Street and kill as many people as he could.

"We're going to notify the tenants, so we just found out on the news, so we're notifying the tenants but I have to have a meeting with everyone else," said security manager Ernest Dayce.

RELATED: Police search for man who reportedly stole guns in San Jose, threatened to kill people in SF

Dayce told ABC7 News San Francisco police moved homeless people outside the building earlier this week.

"We're prepared, so we have security so we're not worried about that part, it's just that we didn't know. He might have been probably one of the homeless and that's what we don't know," said Dayce.

Lisa Nichols says she saw lots of police officers Tuesday morning.

"It's an ongoing issue with them getting in here and they actually had their own padlocks to these gates here," said Nichols.



By Tuesday afternoon, crews were taking the gates down, with San Francisco police officers searching for someone or something on the other side.

"It's a little concerning with all the shootings going on right now. I'd take it as a real threat," said Cross Lum, who works nearby.

"As far as we're concerned, he could be anywhere in the city," said Officer Giselle Linnane, SFPD Spokesperson.

Several SOMA businesses, including Dropbox and Lyft, went on lockdown after false social media reports of an active shooter. That led SFPD to tweet "There is no merit to reports of an active shooter in the area of 2nd & Brannan."

Police would not confirm whether Hamilton was an individual moved from the area of 501 Delancey earlier this week, but San Jose police say he has two outstanding felony warrants out of San Francisco for assault and vandalism.

San Jose PD detectives have obtained a felony arrest warrant for Hamilton for burglary, threats and firearms possession. Both agencies say if you see Hamilton, contact police immediately and do not approach him.
